This exercise trains Airmen on leading edge Combat Search and Rescue capabilities for next generation war fighting. During this exercise, Tactical Air Control Party and 920th Rescue Wing Pararescue Airmen will use advanced communication and command and control technologies interlinked with A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft and HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters to simulate war fighting in highly contested environments.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 15:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871643
|VIRIN:
|220126-F-PB262-495
|Filename:
|DOD_109425321
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Sunshine Rescue, by MSgt Kelly Goonan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
