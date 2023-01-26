Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Sunshine Rescue

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan 

    920th Rescue Wing Public Affairs

    This exercise trains Airmen on leading edge Combat Search and Rescue capabilities for next generation war fighting. During this exercise, Tactical Air Control Party and 920th Rescue Wing Pararescue Airmen will use advanced communication and command and control technologies interlinked with A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft and HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters to simulate war fighting in highly contested environments.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 15:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871642
    VIRIN: 220126-F-PB262-509
    Filename: DOD_109425320
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Sunshine Rescue, by MSgt Kelly Goonan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HH-60G Pave Hawk
    TACP
    CSAR
    PJ
    A-10
    920th RQW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT