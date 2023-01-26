Exercise Sunshine Rescue

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This exercise trains Airmen on leading edge Combat Search and Rescue capabilities for next generation war fighting. During this exercise, Tactical Air Control Party and 920th Rescue Wing Pararescue Airmen will use advanced communication and command and control technologies interlinked with A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft and HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters to simulate war fighting in highly contested environments.