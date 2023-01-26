Katrina Simon remembers the hardships her cousins experienced growing up with a father who served on active duty. Those memories inspire Simon's work as a pharmacist at Irwin Army Community Hospital where she feels privileged to assist the families of deployed Soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 14:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871628
|VIRIN:
|230126-O-JU906-171
|PIN:
|230126
|Filename:
|DOD_109425163
|Length:
|00:04:17
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why This Pharmacist Chose IACH, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Family Medicine
LEAVE A COMMENT