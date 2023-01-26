Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Why This Pharmacist Chose IACH

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Katrina Simon remembers the hardships her cousins experienced growing up with a father who served on active duty. Those memories inspire Simon's work as a pharmacist at Irwin Army Community Hospital where she feels privileged to assist the families of deployed Soldiers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 14:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871628
    VIRIN: 230126-O-JU906-171
    PIN: 230126
    Filename: DOD_109425163
    Length: 00:04:17
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why This Pharmacist Chose IACH, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Family Medicine

    TAGS

    Flint Hills
    Pharmacy
    IACH
    Why IACH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT