FREEPORT, Texas (Nov. 30, 2022) Multiple video angles navigating the the Brazos River Floodgates and Colorado River Locks during a visit from members of the Inland Waterways Users Board and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District. Located seven miles southwest of Freeport, Texas, the Brazos River Floodgates, in addition to providing navigation aid in crossing the river, have been critical in controlling sand and silt deposition at the intersection of the Brazos River and Gulf Intercoastal Waterway since their completion in 1943.