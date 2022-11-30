Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Brazos River Floodgates and Colorado River Locks

    FREEPORT, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2022

    Video by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District

    FREEPORT, Texas (Nov. 30, 2022) Multiple video angles navigating the the Brazos River Floodgates and Colorado River Locks during a visit from members of the Inland Waterways Users Board and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District. Located seven miles southwest of Freeport, Texas, the Brazos River Floodgates, in addition to providing navigation aid in crossing the river, have been critical in controlling sand and silt deposition at the intersection of the Brazos River and Gulf Intercoastal Waterway since their completion in 1943.

    TAGS

    Brazos River
    Colorado River Locks
    Brazos River Floodgates

