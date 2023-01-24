Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Juniper Oak 2023

    ISRAEL

    01.24.2023

    The “Juniper” series of events are designed to test collective U.S.-Israeli readiness and improve the interoperability of defense systems. These exercises offer prime opportunities for USCENTCOM and the IDF to partner and innovate together, solidifying the strategic relationship between the U.S. and Israel while contributing to regional stability. The U.S. remains committed to the security of Israel and supports Israel’s qualitative military edge. (Video courtesy of the IDF Spokesperson's Office)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 11:20
    Location: IL

    CENTCOM
    interoperability
    Israel
    IDF
    JuniperOak2023

