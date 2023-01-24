Juniper Oak 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The “Juniper” series of events are designed to test collective U.S.-Israeli readiness and improve the interoperability of defense systems. These exercises offer prime opportunities for USCENTCOM and the IDF to partner and innovate together, solidifying the strategic relationship between the U.S. and Israel while contributing to regional stability. The U.S. remains committed to the security of Israel and supports Israel’s qualitative military edge. (Video courtesy of the IDF Spokesperson's Office)