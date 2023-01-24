The “Juniper” series of events are designed to test collective U.S.-Israeli readiness and improve the interoperability of defense systems. These exercises offer prime opportunities for USCENTCOM and the IDF to partner and innovate together, solidifying the strategic relationship between the U.S. and Israel while contributing to regional stability. The U.S. remains committed to the security of Israel and supports Israel’s qualitative military edge. (Video courtesy of the IDF Spokesperson's Office)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 11:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871613
|VIRIN:
|230125-D-D0477-415
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_109424601
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|IL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Juniper Oak 2023, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
