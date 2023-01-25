Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Juniper Oak 23

    ISRAEL

    01.25.2023

    Courtesy Video

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Juniper Oak is a large-scale bilateral multi-domain military exercise aimed to enhance interoperability between U.S. and Israeli armed forces contributing to integrated regional security. (Courtesy photo of the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit)

    Location: IL

    JuniperOak2023
    JuniperOak

