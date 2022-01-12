U.S. Army Sgt. Deven Guelde and Sgt. Daniel Nussbaumer, Military Policemen assigned to the Directorate of Emergency Services, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux execute an Active Shooter training, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Dec. 01, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 10:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871603
|VIRIN:
|221201-A-BD610-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109424546
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Active Shooter Training for USAG BENELUX MPs, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT