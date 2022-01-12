Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Active Shooter Training for USAG BENELUX MPs

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    12.01.2022

    Video by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Sgt. Deven Guelde and Sgt. Daniel Nussbaumer, Military Policemen assigned to the Directorate of Emergency Services, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux execute an Active Shooter training, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Dec. 01, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 10:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871603
    VIRIN: 221201-A-BD610-2001
    Filename: DOD_109424546
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Active Shooter Training for USAG BENELUX MPs, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope

