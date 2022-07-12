Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th Strategic Signal Battalion Q1 Best Warrior Competition - ACFT - Bean B-ROLL

    CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BELGIUM

    12.07.2022

    Video by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Sgt. Sean Bean, assigned to U.S. Army Network Enterprise Center Belgium, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, performs the Army Combat Fitness Test for the unit’s quarterly Best Warrior Competition, Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Dec. 07, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 09:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871598
    VIRIN: 221207-A-BD610-2004
    Filename: DOD_109424473
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    39th Sig Bn
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    2nd Theater Signal Brigade
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion
    ACFT

