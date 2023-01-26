Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DUSN Victor Minella On OPSEC

    UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Video by Jonathan Snyder 

    Navy Production Division - Defense Media Activity

    Under Secretary of the Navy (Intelligence and Security) Mr. Victor Minella, addresses the importance of operations security and safeguarding critical information.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 09:37
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 871589
    VIRIN: 230126-D-GG306-558
    Filename: DOD_109424373
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    This work, DUSN Victor Minella On OPSEC, by Jonathan Snyder, identified by DVIDS

    OPSEC
    Operations Security
    Critical information
    DUSN

