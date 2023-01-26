Under Secretary of the Navy (Intelligence and Security) Mr. Victor Minella, addresses the importance of operations security and safeguarding critical information.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 09:37
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|871589
|VIRIN:
|230126-D-GG306-558
|Filename:
|DOD_109424373
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DUSN Victor Minella On OPSEC, by Jonathan Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT