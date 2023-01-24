Apheresis saves lives

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    01.24.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Season Bachman, 379th Expeditionary Medical Support Squadron laboratory technician, collects a platelet donation through apheresis from Airman 1st Class Mason Amadio, 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron weapons systems controller, Jan. 24, 2023, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Platelets are used to control bleeding and are vital to surviving surgeries. They are one of the four major components necessary for successful treatment of combat casualties with massive hemorrhage on the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 07:41
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 871581
    VIRIN: 230124-F-KB004-1001
    Filename: DOD_109424182
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 

    CENTCOM
    blood
    379 AEW
    AFCENT
    AUAB
    379EMDSS

