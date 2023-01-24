Staff Sgt. Season Bachman, 379th Expeditionary Medical Support Squadron laboratory technician, collects a platelet donation through apheresis from Airman 1st Class Mason Amadio, 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron weapons systems controller, Jan. 24, 2023, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Platelets are used to control bleeding and are vital to surviving surgeries. They are one of the four major components necessary for successful treatment of combat casualties with massive hemorrhage on the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 07:41
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|871581
|VIRIN:
|230124-F-KB004-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109424182
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Apheresis saves lives, by A1C Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
