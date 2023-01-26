AC-130J Ghostrider participates in Juniper Oak 2023

Juniper Oak is a large-scale bilateral multi-domain military exercise aimed to enhance interoperability between U.S. and Israeli armed forces contributing to integrated regional security. (Courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 05:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871579
|VIRIN:
|230125-F-ZZ000-421
|Filename:
|DOD_109424131
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|IL
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
