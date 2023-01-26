Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AC-130J Ghostrider participates in Juniper Oak 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ISRAEL

    01.26.2023

    Courtesy Video

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Juniper Oak is a large-scale bilateral multi-domain military exercise aimed to enhance interoperability between U.S. and Israeli armed forces contributing to integrated regional security. (Courtesy video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 05:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871579
    VIRIN: 230125-F-ZZ000-421
    Filename: DOD_109424131
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: IL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AC-130J Ghostrider participates in Juniper Oak 2023, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JuniperOak2023
    JuniperOak

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT