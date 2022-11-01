Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOCPER Overview

    GERMANY

    01.11.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    DOCPER Overview is designed to provide an informative summary to Contractor Officer Representatives,Vendor Representatives, Applicants, and other stakeholders, of the Department of Defense Contractor Personnel Office (DOCPER), as well as the processes and regulations pertaining to the NATO SOFA Status Accreditation for Contractor Employees in Germany and Italy.

    Creator - Department of Defense Contractor Personnel Office (DOCPER), USAREUR-AF, G1

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 06:07
    Category: Briefings
    Location: DE

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    USArmyEURAF

