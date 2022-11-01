video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



DOCPER Overview is designed to provide an informative summary to Contractor Officer Representatives,Vendor Representatives, Applicants, and other stakeholders, of the Department of Defense Contractor Personnel Office (DOCPER), as well as the processes and regulations pertaining to the NATO SOFA Status Accreditation for Contractor Employees in Germany and Italy.



Creator - Department of Defense Contractor Personnel Office (DOCPER), USAREUR-AF, G1