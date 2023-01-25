U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornets fly during Juniper Oak 2023

U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornets fly within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility during exercise Juniper Oak, Jan, 25, 2023. Juniper Oak is a large-scale bilateral multi-domain military exercise aimed to enhance interoperability between U.S. and Israeli armed forces contributing to integrated regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)
|01.25.2023
|01.26.2023 04:50
|B-Roll
|871574
|230125-F-IO516-7001
|DOD_109424107
|00:01:35
|NEVATIM AIRBASE, IL
|3
|3
