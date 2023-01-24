Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ISRAEL

    01.24.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron fuels an RC-135 Cobra Ball assigned to the 55th Wing during Exercise Juniper Oak, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 25, 2023. Juniper Oak is a large-scale bilateral exercise, aimed to enhance interoperability between U.S. and Israeli armed forces contributing to regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 04:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871573
    VIRIN: 230125-F-UN842-7001
    Filename: DOD_109424100
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: IL

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 91st EARS fuels RC-135, supports bilateral exercise-B-Roll, by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135
    AFCENT
    RC-135
    USTRANSCOM
    JuniperOak2023
    JuniperOak

