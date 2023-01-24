A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron fuels an RC-135 Cobra Ball assigned to the 55th Wing during Exercise Juniper Oak, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 25, 2023. Juniper Oak is a large-scale bilateral exercise, aimed to enhance interoperability between U.S. and Israeli armed forces contributing to regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 04:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871573
|VIRIN:
|230125-F-UN842-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_109424100
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|IL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 91st EARS fuels RC-135, supports bilateral exercise-B-Roll, by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
