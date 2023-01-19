495th Fighter Squadron conducts cross-service training with Royal Netherlands Air Force at RAF Lakenheath B-Roll

Royal Netherlands Air Force F-35A Lightning II's participate in a cross-service training exercise with the 495th Fighter Squadron at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 19, 2023. The Liberty Wing, along with its NATO allies and mission partners continues to strengthen deterrence efforts and adapt through improving readiness and responsiveness. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 05:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871572
|VIRIN:
|230119-F-TK834-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109424093
|Length:
|00:03:42
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
USAFE
RAF Lakenheath
F-35
United States Air Force
USAF
LEAVE A COMMENT