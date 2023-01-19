495th Fighter Squadron conducts cross-service training with Royal Netherlands Air Force at RAF Lakenheath B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Royal Netherlands Air Force F-35A Lightning II's participate in a cross-service training exercise with the 495th Fighter Squadron at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 19, 2023. The Liberty Wing, along with its NATO allies and mission partners continues to strengthen deterrence efforts and adapt through improving readiness and responsiveness. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson)