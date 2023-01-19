Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    495th Fighter Squadron conducts cross-service training with Royal Netherlands Air Force at RAF Lakenheath B-Roll

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.19.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Royal Netherlands Air Force F-35A Lightning II's participate in a cross-service training exercise with the 495th Fighter Squadron at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 19, 2023. The Liberty Wing, along with its NATO allies and mission partners continues to strengthen deterrence efforts and adapt through improving readiness and responsiveness. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 05:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USAFE

    RAF Lakenheath

    F-35

    United States Air Force

    USAF

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Dutch
    RAF Lakenheath
    F-35
    USAF
    Royal Netherlands Air Force

