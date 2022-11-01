video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Contracting Action Submission Form is an informative brief designed to provide step by step guidance to Contractor Officer Representatives on how to submit a new contract for NATO SOFA Status Accreditation of Contractor Employees (NSSACE) to the Department of Defense Contractor Personnel

Office (DOCPER), as well as, how to fill out the data fields within the Contracting Action Submission Form.



Creator - Department of Defense Contractor Personnel Office (DOCPER), USAREUR-AF, G1