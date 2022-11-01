Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Contracting Action Submission Form

    GERMANY

    01.11.2022

    The Contracting Action Submission Form is an informative brief designed to provide step by step guidance to Contractor Officer Representatives on how to submit a new contract for NATO SOFA Status Accreditation of Contractor Employees (NSSACE) to the Department of Defense Contractor Personnel
    Office (DOCPER), as well as, how to fill out the data fields within the Contracting Action Submission Form.

    Creator - Department of Defense Contractor Personnel Office (DOCPER), USAREUR-AF, G1

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 871571
    VIRIN: 221111-A-JP001-068
    Filename: DOD_109424073
    Length: 00:14:09
    Location: DE

