Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KC-46 Pegasus’ take-off from Nevatim Airbase, Israel during Juniper Oak 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ISRAEL

    01.25.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    KC-46 Pegasus’ assigned to the 2nd Air Refueling Squadron take-off from Nevatim Airbase, Israel, Jan. 25, 2023, during Juniper Oak. Juniper Oak is a large-scale bilateral multi-domain military exercise aimed to enhance interoperability between U.S. and Israeli armed forces contributing to integrated regional security. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jackson Manske)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 04:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871570
    VIRIN: 230125-F-TV052-7001
    Filename: DOD_109424064
    Length: 00:04:15
    Location: IL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-46 Pegasus’ take-off from Nevatim Airbase, Israel during Juniper Oak 2023, by SrA Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JuniperOak2023
    JuniperOak

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT