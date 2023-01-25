KC-46 Pegasus’ assigned to the 2nd Air Refueling Squadron take-off from Nevatim Airbase, Israel, Jan. 25, 2023, during Juniper Oak. Juniper Oak is a large-scale bilateral multi-domain military exercise aimed to enhance interoperability between U.S. and Israeli armed forces contributing to integrated regional security. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jackson Manske)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 04:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871570
|VIRIN:
|230125-F-TV052-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_109424064
|Length:
|00:04:15
|Location:
|IL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, KC-46 Pegasus’ take-off from Nevatim Airbase, Israel during Juniper Oak 2023, by SrA Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT