    2d ANGLICO Marines conduct Ice Breaker Drill

    SETERMOEN, NORWAY

    01.25.2023

    Video by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with 2d Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, 2d Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group conduct an ice breaker drill as part of Marine Rotational Force Europe 23.1 in Setermoen, Norway, Jan. 25, 2023. MRF-E 23.1 focuses on regional engagements throughout Europe by conducting various exercises, Arctic cold weather training, mountain warfare training and military-to-military engagements, which enhance overall interoperability of the U.S. Marine Corps with allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 06:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871564
    VIRIN: 230125-M-HU496-615
    Filename: DOD_109424020
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: SETERMOEN, NO

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 2d ANGLICO Marines conduct Ice Breaker Drill, by Sgt Dylan Chagnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Norway
    EUCOM
    cold-weather training
    MRFE
    Marine Rotational Force-Europe
    MRF-E 21.3

