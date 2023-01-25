2d ANGLICO Marines conduct Ice Breaker Drill

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 2d Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, 2d Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group conduct an ice breaker drill as part of Marine Rotational Force Europe 23.1 in Setermoen, Norway, Jan. 25, 2023. MRF-E 23.1 focuses on regional engagements throughout Europe by conducting various exercises, Arctic cold weather training, mountain warfare training and military-to-military engagements, which enhance overall interoperability of the U.S. Marine Corps with allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)