U.S. Marines with 2d Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, 2d Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group conduct an ice breaker drill as part of Marine Rotational Force Europe 23.1 in Setermoen, Norway, Jan. 25, 2023. MRF-E 23.1 focuses on regional engagements throughout Europe by conducting various exercises, Arctic cold weather training, mountain warfare training and military-to-military engagements, which enhance overall interoperability of the U.S. Marine Corps with allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 06:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871564
|VIRIN:
|230125-M-HU496-615
|Filename:
|DOD_109424020
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|SETERMOEN, NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2d ANGLICO Marines conduct Ice Breaker Drill, by Sgt Dylan Chagnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
