Army and Air Force Exchange Services awards Kadena Middle School student, Ayleen Castillo, the 2nd place prize in the "You Made the Grade" sweepstakes on Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 23, 2023. Now in its 23rd year, the program rewards students in first through 12th grades who maintain a B-average or higher with a $5 Exchange gift card and a chance to enter this worldwide sweepstakes. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl Ernesto Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 02:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|871558
|VIRIN:
|230123-M-KJ570-518
|Filename:
|DOD_109423953
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, You Made the Grade! at the Exchange, by LCpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT