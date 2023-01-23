You Made the Grade! at the Exchange

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army and Air Force Exchange Services awards Kadena Middle School student, Ayleen Castillo, the 2nd place prize in the "You Made the Grade" sweepstakes on Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 23, 2023. Now in its 23rd year, the program rewards students in first through 12th grades who maintain a B-average or higher with a $5 Exchange gift card and a chance to enter this worldwide sweepstakes. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl Ernesto Lagunes)