Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    You Made the Grade! at the Exchange

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.23.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    Army and Air Force Exchange Services awards Kadena Middle School student, Ayleen Castillo, the 2nd place prize in the "You Made the Grade" sweepstakes on Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 23, 2023. Now in its 23rd year, the program rewards students in first through 12th grades who maintain a B-average or higher with a $5 Exchange gift card and a chance to enter this worldwide sweepstakes. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl Ernesto Lagunes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 02:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 871558
    VIRIN: 230123-M-KJ570-518
    Filename: DOD_109423953
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, You Made the Grade! at the Exchange, by LCpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    kadena
    okinawa
    exchange
    middle school
    sweepstakes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT