    OLS Vision Boards Workshop

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.25.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Beeney 

    AFN Okinawa

    Okinawa Leadership Seminar (OLS) hosted a Vision Boards Workshop at the Camp Schwab USO in Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2023. OLS is a non-profit volunteer group that helps military spouses identify and utilize their strengths in Okinawa through seminars, workshops and morale boosting events. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl Logan Beeney)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    japan
    okinawa
    uso
    schwab
    ols

