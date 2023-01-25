Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OLS Vision Boards w/ Music

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.25.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Beeney 

    AFN Okinawa

    Okinawa Leadership Seminar (OLS) hosted a Vision Boards Workshop at the Camp Schwab USO in Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2023. OLS is a non-profit volunteer group that helps military spouses identify and utilize their strengths in Okinawa through seminars, workshops and morale boosting events. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl Logan Beeney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 02:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 871553
    VIRIN: 230125-M-PI012-743
    Filename: DOD_109423716
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OLS Vision Boards w/ Music, by LCpl Logan Beeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    japan
    okinawa
    uso
    schwab
    ols

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT