Okinawa Leadership Seminar (OLS) hosted a Vision Boards Workshop at the Camp Schwab USO in Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2023. OLS is a non-profit volunteer group that helps military spouses identify and utilize their strengths in Okinawa through seminars, workshops and morale boosting events. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl Logan Beeney)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 02:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|871553
|VIRIN:
|230125-M-PI012-743
|Filename:
|DOD_109423716
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
This work, OLS Vision Boards w/ Music, by LCpl Logan Beeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
