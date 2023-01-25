Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keep It 100 Podcast Intro

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.25.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Kinetic text accompanies the D.R.I.P.S. (Develop Readiness Innovation People Standards) logo for the Keep it 100 Podcast intro and outro animations at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 1, 2023. The Shogun Chief Mentoring Minute segment features Chief Master Sgt. Ronnie Woods, 18th Wing command Chief, as he features junior and senior enlisted DoD personnel. Chief Woods and guests share their perspectives, advice and experience with Team Kadena and the Shogun Warriors. (U.S. Air Force animation by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 20:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871549
    VIRIN: 230124-F-IK699-001
    Filename: DOD_109423633
    Length: 00:00:04
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keep It 100 Podcast Intro, by SrA Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

