    Maryland National Guard Members Support the 63rd Maryland Gubernatorial Inauguration

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Video by Spc. Christina Chang 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the Maryland National Guard and Maryland Defense Force provide support for the inauguration of Maryland's first black governor and second veteran to be elected to the position. This support includes distinguished visitor escorts, musical selections by the 229th Army Band and the MDDF Band, flyover by a formation of A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft from the 175th Wing, CBRNE detection by the 32nd Civil Support Team, and a 19-gun salute by the Pennsylvania National Guard.

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 20:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871544
    VIRIN: 230118-A-KE130-546
    Filename: DOD_109423549
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US 

    Governor Wes Moore Inauguration
    63rd Gubernatorial Inauguration

