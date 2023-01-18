Maryland National Guard Members Support the 63rd Maryland Gubernatorial Inauguration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Maryland National Guard and Maryland Defense Force provide support for the inauguration of Maryland's first black governor and second veteran to be elected to the position. This support includes distinguished visitor escorts, musical selections by the 229th Army Band and the MDDF Band, flyover by a formation of A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft from the 175th Wing, CBRNE detection by the 32nd Civil Support Team, and a 19-gun salute by the Pennsylvania National Guard.