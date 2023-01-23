Spc. Iakov Timoeev - CNG Flood Response

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. Iakov Timoeev with the California Army National Guard’s 649th Engineering Company shares his perspective of Task Force 649’s rapid response when called to support Californians during the recent floods. Cal Guard's 649th Engineer Company removed over 15,000 cubic yards of debris from the San Ysidro Creek at the Randall Road Debris Basin in Montecito, Calif. (video by David J. Loeffler / Public Affairs California Nation Guard - released by CNG PAO).