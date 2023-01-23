Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spc. Iakov Timoeev - CNG Flood Response

    MONTECITO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. David Loeffler 

    California National Guard Primary   

    Spc. Iakov Timoeev with the California Army National Guard’s 649th Engineering Company shares his perspective of Task Force 649’s rapid response when called to support Californians during the recent floods. Cal Guard's 649th Engineer Company removed over 15,000 cubic yards of debris from the San Ysidro Creek at the Randall Road Debris Basin in Montecito, Calif. (video by David J. Loeffler / Public Affairs California Nation Guard - released by CNG PAO).

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 17:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: MONTECITO, CA, US 

