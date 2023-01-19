Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AETC Commander visits Holloman's Fightin' 49ers

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S Air Force Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, commander of Air Education and Training Command, visits a variety of agencies on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 19, 2023. The Airmen and Guardians of the 49th Wing demonstrated to Robinson the work required to produce the majority of the Air Force’s combat aircrew for the F-16 and MQ-9 Reaper. (U.S. Air Force by photo Senior Airman Antonio Salfran)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 15:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871535
    VIRIN: 230119-F-TY635-7491
    Filename: DOD_109423018
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    This work, AETC Commander visits Holloman's Fightin' 49ers, by SrA Antonio Salfran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New Mexico
    AETC
    49th Wing
    Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson

