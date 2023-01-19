U.S Air Force Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, commander of Air Education and Training Command, visits a variety of agencies on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 19, 2023. The Airmen and Guardians of the 49th Wing demonstrated to Robinson the work required to produce the majority of the Air Force’s combat aircrew for the F-16 and MQ-9 Reaper. (U.S. Air Force by photo Senior Airman Antonio Salfran)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 15:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871535
|VIRIN:
|230119-F-TY635-7491
|Filename:
|DOD_109423018
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AETC Commander visits Holloman's Fightin' 49ers, by SrA Antonio Salfran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT