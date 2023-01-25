1st MLG Year in Review 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/871534" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video production was created to highlight events that 1st Marine Logistics Group took part in throughout 2022. The mission of 1st Marine Logistics Group is to provide tactical logistics support above the organic capabilities of supported elements of the Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) and to provide task organized logistics combat elements in support of Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF) operations. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Aldo Sessarego & Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood)