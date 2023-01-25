Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st MLG Year in Review 2022

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood and Sgt. Aldo Sessarego

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    This video production was created to highlight events that 1st Marine Logistics Group took part in throughout 2022. The mission of 1st Marine Logistics Group is to provide tactical logistics support above the organic capabilities of supported elements of the Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) and to provide task organized logistics combat elements in support of Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF) operations. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Aldo Sessarego & Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 15:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871534
    VIRIN: 230125-M-AI445-1001
    Filename: DOD_109422983
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    This work, 1st MLG Year in Review 2022, by LCpl Natalie Greenwood and Sgt Aldo Sessarego, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

