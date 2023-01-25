This video production was created to highlight events that 1st Marine Logistics Group took part in throughout 2022. The mission of 1st Marine Logistics Group is to provide tactical logistics support above the organic capabilities of supported elements of the Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) and to provide task organized logistics combat elements in support of Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF) operations. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Aldo Sessarego & Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 15:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871534
|VIRIN:
|230125-M-AI445-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109422983
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st MLG Year in Review 2022, by LCpl Natalie Greenwood and Sgt Aldo Sessarego, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT