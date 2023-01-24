Hellfire Missile Shoot B-Roll

Soldiers assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade fire AGM-114 Hellfire missiles from AH-64E Apache helicopters at Yakima Training Center, Wash. on Jan. 24, 2023. This video has been stabilized using editing software.
U.S. Army video by Capt. Kyle Abraham, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade
|01.24.2023
|01.25.2023 15:59
|B-Roll
|871530
|230124-A-OE827-842
|DOD_109422914
|00:00:55
|YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US
|3
|3
