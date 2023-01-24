Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hellfire Missile Shoot B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Video by Capt. Kyle Abraham 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade fire AGM-114 Hellfire missiles from AH-64E Apache helicopters at Yakima Training Center, Wash. on Jan. 24, 2023. This video has been stabilized using editing software.

    U.S. Army video by Capt. Kyle Abraham, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 15:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871530
    VIRIN: 230124-A-OE827-842
    Filename: DOD_109422914
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hellfire Missile Shoot B-Roll, by CPT Kyle Abraham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    hellfire
    ah-64
    helicopter
    apache
    agm-114

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT