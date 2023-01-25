Professional Reflection from USU President Dr. Woodson

Dr. Jonathan Woodson reflects on his career and his position as the President of the Uniformed Services University.
Woodson says, "Now I'm at this point in my career, how do I make a contribution to give back? Well, prepare the next generation of military medical leaders and ensure that the military health system is as strong as it can be."
