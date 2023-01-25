Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Professional Reflection from USU President Dr. Woodson

    MD, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Military Health System

    Dr. Jonathan Woodson reflects on his career and his position as the President of the Uniformed Services University.

    Woodson says, "Now I'm at this point in my career, how do I make a contribution to give back? Well, prepare the next generation of military medical leaders and ensure that the military health system is as strong as it can be."

