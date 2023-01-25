Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DINFOS Live Episode 21: Meeting the New DINFOS Commandant & Learning About the New IMMC Curriculum

    UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity     

    On this month's episode, we talk to U.S. Army Col. Richard McNorton. Watch the episode LIVE on Jan 25 at 1400!

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 15:01
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 871528
    Filename: DOD_109422846
    Length: 00:27:00
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DINFOS Live Episode 21: Meeting the New DINFOS Commandant & Learning About the New IMMC Curriculum, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DINFOS Live Episode 21
    Meeting the New DINFOS Commandant & Learning About the New IMMC Curriculum

