    39th BEB Exercise Bull Fury

    ROMANIA

    01.17.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    Soldiers assigned to the 39th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), the Romanian 96th Engineer Battalion and the Dutch 11th Engineer Company conduct Exercise Bull Fury from Jan. 15-18, 2023, in Romania. 101st units will support V Corps mission to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with partners across the European continent to reassure our Nations allies. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 2nd Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs.)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 14:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871518
    VIRIN: 230117-A-GG328-227
    PIN: 150221
    Filename: DOD_109422762
    Length: 00:04:55
    Location: RO

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    101st Airborne Division
    EUCOM
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    europeansupport2022

