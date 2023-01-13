NAVSEA Warfare Centers Support USS Canberra (LCS 30) Combat Systems Quals

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/871512" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A joint team of NAVSEA Warfare Centers personnel support Combat Systems Ship Qualification Trials (CSSQT) aboard Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) at Naval Base San Diego Jan. 13, 2023. The Warfare Centers provided engineers, project officers, combat systems experts and analysts to work alongside crewmembers and certify the ship's combat systems during the multi-phase trials. The CSSQT qualification process is a Naval Sea Systems Command pre-deployment requirement to verify the crew's ability to operate and maintain their combat systems in a safe and effective manner. It is considered a major milestone in validating the ship’s capability to defend itself, fight and win.