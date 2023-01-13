NAVSEA Warfare Centers Support USS Canberra (LCS 30) Combat Systems Quals

A joint team of NAVSEA Warfare Centers personnel support Combat Systems Ship Qualification Trials (CSSQT) aboard Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) at Naval Base San Diego Jan. 13, 2023. The Warfare Centers provided engineers, project officers, combat systems experts and analysts to work alongside crewmembers and certify the ship's combat systems during the multi-phase trials. The CSSQT qualification process is a Naval Sea Systems Command pre-deployment requirement to verify the crew's ability to operate and maintain their combat systems in a safe and effective manner. It is considered a major milestone in validating the ship’s capability to defend itself, fight and win.
