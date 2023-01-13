Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVSEA Warfare Centers Support USS Canberra (LCS 30) Combat Systems Quals

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Video by James Hancock 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division

    A joint team of NAVSEA Warfare Centers personnel support Combat Systems Ship Qualification Trials (CSSQT) aboard Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) at Naval Base San Diego Jan. 13, 2023. The Warfare Centers provided engineers, project officers, combat systems experts and analysts to work alongside crewmembers and certify the ship's combat systems during the multi-phase trials. The CSSQT qualification process is a Naval Sea Systems Command pre-deployment requirement to verify the crew's ability to operate and maintain their combat systems in a safe and effective manner. It is considered a major milestone in validating the ship’s capability to defend itself, fight and win.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 14:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871512
    VIRIN: 230113-O-LY586-569
    PIN: 230113
    Filename: DOD_109422635
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSEA Warfare Centers Support USS Canberra (LCS 30) Combat Systems Quals, by James Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSWC Corona
    USS Canberra (LCS 30)
    NSWC Port Hueneme

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT