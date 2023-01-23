Spc. Ryley Sine_Response to California Floods

Spc. Ryley Sine, with the California Army National Guard’s 649th Engineering Company talks about his team’s role during California’s floods. Cal Guard's 649th Engineer Company removed over 15,000 cubic yards of debris from the San Ysidro Creek at the Randall Road Debris Basin in Montecito, Calif. (video by David J. Loeffler / Public Affairs California Nation Guard - released by CNG PAO).
|01.23.2023
|01.25.2023 13:15
|Package
|871510
|230123-Z-WQ610-008
|DOD_109422633
|00:00:34
|MONTECITO, CA, US
|1
|1
