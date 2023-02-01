Juniper Oak 2023.2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



230123-N-BX517-1001 IONIAN SEA (Jan. 23, 2023) Aircraft attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, take off from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Jan. 23, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are VFA-86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe are of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mariano Lopez)