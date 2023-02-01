Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Juniper Oak 2023-2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.23.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    230123-N-BX517-1001 IONIAN SEA (Jan. 23, 2023) Aircraft attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, take off from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Jan. 23, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are VFA-86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe are of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mariano Lopez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 13:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871509
    VIRIN: 230123-N-BX517-1001
    Filename: DOD_109422632
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Juniper Oak 2023-2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Juniper Oak 2023
    Juniper Oak 2023.2
    JO23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT