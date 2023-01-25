Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Juniper Oak 2023

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.25.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    230125-N-SY758-1001 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 25, 2023) The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group sails in formation with the Israeli Navy during exercise Juniper Oak 2023-2, Jan. 24, 2023. Juniper Oak 23-2 is a bilateral military exercise, led by U.S. Central Command and the Israeli Defense Force, designed to enhance interoperability between the U.S. and Israel militaries. Juniper Oak 23-2 joins the long-standing “Juniper” series that the U.S. and Israel have conducted for more than 20-years. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Roberson)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 13:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871507
    VIRIN: 230125-N-SY758-1001
    Filename: DOD_109422629
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    Juniper Oak 2023
    JO23.2
    Juniper Oak 23.2

