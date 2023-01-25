230125-N-SY758-1001 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 25, 2023) The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group sails in formation with the Israeli Navy during exercise Juniper Oak 2023-2, Jan. 24, 2023. Juniper Oak 23-2 is a bilateral military exercise, led by U.S. Central Command and the Israeli Defense Force, designed to enhance interoperability between the U.S. and Israel militaries. Juniper Oak 23-2 joins the long-standing “Juniper” series that the U.S. and Israel have conducted for more than 20-years. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Roberson)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 13:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871507
|VIRIN:
|230125-N-SY758-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109422629
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, Juniper Oak 2023, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT