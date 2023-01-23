Spc. Kayla Wills, a Specialist with the California Army National Guard’s 649th Engineering Company talks about her role as a heavy equipment operator during California’s floods. Cal Guard's 649th Engineer Company removed over 15,000 cubic yards of debris from the San Ysidro Creek at the Randall Road Debris Basin in Montecito, Calif. (video by David J. Loeffler / Public Affairs California Nation Guard - released by CNG PAO).
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 13:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|871505
|VIRIN:
|230123-Z-WQ610-007
|Filename:
|DOD_109422619
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|MONTECITO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Spc. Kayla Wills_California Flood Response, by MSgt David Loeffler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
