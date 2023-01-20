Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Arrives at Nellis AFB for Red Flag 23-1

    OH, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sean Hetz 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Members of the Royal Air Force arrive for exercises for Red Flag 23-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, January 20, 2023. Red Flag-Nellis is the premier training exercise that allows participants to work with joint and allied partners in 2.9 million acres of land and airspace to advance interoperability.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 15:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871504
    VIRIN: 230120-F-LD225-286
    Filename: DOD_109422612
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Arrives at Nellis AFB for Red Flag 23-1, by SSgt Sean Hetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    ACC
    RAF
    USAFWC
    Allied Partners
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag 23-1

