Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    29th ATKS Airmen officiate Mescalero Apache Schools drone competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MESCALERO, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Students from Mescalero Apache High School, Farmington High School and J.M. Hanks High School, participate in the first Aerial Drone Competition at Mescalero Apache High School, Jan. 21, 2023.The 29th Attack Squadron served as judges and referees for this event, as well as mentors for the students, providing guidance throughout the competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 11:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871497
    VIRIN: 230125-F-IP012-1001
    Filename: DOD_109422477
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: MESCALERO, NM, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 29th ATKS Airmen officiate Mescalero Apache Schools drone competition, by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mescalero
    Holloman AFB
    Competition
    Drone
    29th ATKS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT