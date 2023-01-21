29th ATKS Airmen officiate Mescalero Apache Schools drone competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Students from Mescalero Apache High School, Farmington High School and J.M. Hanks High School, participate in the first Aerial Drone Competition at Mescalero Apache High School, Jan. 21, 2023.The 29th Attack Squadron served as judges and referees for this event, as well as mentors for the students, providing guidance throughout the competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)