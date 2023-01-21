29th ATKS Airmen officiate Mescalero Apache Schools drone competition

Students from Mescalero Apache High School, Farmington High School and J.M. Hanks High School, participate in the first Aerial Drone Competition at Mescalero Apache High School, Jan. 21, 2023.The 29th Attack Squadron served as judges and referees for this event, as well as mentors for the students, providing guidance throughout the competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)
|01.21.2023
|01.25.2023 11:25
|Video Productions
|00:01:23
|MESCALERO, NM, US
