Port Operations in Aarhus, Denmark

Soldiers from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, Danish Home Guard, and contractors unloaded a vessel containing equipment from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division from January 16-24, 2023, in Aarhus, Denmark. (U.S. Army video taken by Spc. Samuel Signor)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 09:51
|Category:
|Interviews
|Location:
|DK
