    Port Operations in Aarhus, Denmark

    DENMARK

    01.16.2023

    Video by Pvt. Samuel Signor 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Soldiers from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, Danish Home Guard, and contractors unloaded a vessel containing equipment from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division from January 16-24, 2023, in Aarhus, Denmark. (U.S. Army video taken by Spc. Samuel Signor)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 09:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 871490
    VIRIN: 230125-A-SS112-001
    Filename: DOD_109422300
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: DK

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Port Operations in Aarhus, Denmark, by PV2 Samuel Signor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    16th Sustainment Brigade
    21st TSC
    Team 21
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    260th Movement Control Team

