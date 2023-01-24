1st Lt. Andrew Henderson Interview regarding Fire Support and Northern Strike

1st Lt. Andrew Henderson, 120th Field Artillery Regiment fire support officer, speaks about Northern Strike 23-1 and the role fire support teams play on the battle.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 08:39
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|871485
|VIRIN:
|230124-F-ZH169-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109422233
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
