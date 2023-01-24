Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Lt. Andrew Henderson Interview regarding Fire Support and Northern Strike

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    1st Lt. Andrew Henderson, 120th Field Artillery Regiment fire support officer, speaks about Northern Strike 23-1 and the role fire support teams play on the battle.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 08:39
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 871485
    VIRIN: 230124-F-ZH169-1001
    Filename: DOD_109422233
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Lt. Andrew Henderson Interview regarding Fire Support and Northern Strike, by SSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Wisconsin National Guard
    U.S. Army
    National Guard
    Arctic Strategy
    Northern Strike 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT