Soldiers with 2-130 Field Artillery Brigade, KSARNG, serving with Task Force Spartan, conduct HIMARS operations with their Israeli counterparts during Exercise Juniper Oak 2023. (U.S. Army Central Command video by Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Bixler)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 08:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871481
|VIRIN:
|230124-D-D0477-020
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109422139
|Length:
|00:06:20
|Location:
|SHIVTA, IL
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Juniper Oak 2023 B-Roll Package, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT