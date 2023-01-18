Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d TSB holds relinquishment of responsibility ceremony in Wiesbaden

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    01.18.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Morris 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Lonnie R. Null relinquished responsibility of 2d Theater Signal Brigade during a ceremony at Taunus Theater on lower Hainerberg, Wiesbaden DE, Jan. 18. Null arrived to U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden in 2020. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 06:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 871478
    VIRIN: 230118-A-DX878-101
    Filename: DOD_109422056
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d TSB holds relinquishment of responsibility ceremony in Wiesbaden, by SSG Ashley Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    signal corps
    StrongerTogether

