U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Lonnie R. Null relinquished responsibility of 2d Theater Signal Brigade during a ceremony at Taunus Theater on lower Hainerberg, Wiesbaden DE, Jan. 18. Null arrived to U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden in 2020. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)
|01.18.2023
|01.25.2023 06:13
|Package
|871478
|230118-A-DX878-101
|DOD_109422056
|00:00:56
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|1
|1
This work, 2d TSB holds relinquishment of responsibility ceremony in Wiesbaden, by SSG Ashley Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
