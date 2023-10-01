U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 494th Fighter Generation Squadron, the 492nd Fighter Generation Squadron, the 495th Aircraft Maintenance Unit and the 493rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit compete in the 4th quarter Load Crew Competition at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 6, 2023. Crew members loaded munitions while being graded on speed, reliability, safety and proficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 06:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871473
|VIRIN:
|230110-F-CG720-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109421941
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Quarterly Weapons Load Crew Competition, by Amn Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT