    Quarterly Weapons Load Crew Competition

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.10.2023

    Video by Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 494th Fighter Generation Squadron, the 492nd Fighter Generation Squadron, the 495th Aircraft Maintenance Unit and the 493rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit compete in the 4th quarter Load Crew Competition at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 6, 2023. Crew members loaded munitions while being graded on speed, reliability, safety and proficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 06:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871473
    VIRIN: 230110-F-CG720-1001
    Filename: DOD_109421941
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    Load Crew Competition
    AMU
    FGS

