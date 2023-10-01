Quarterly Weapons Load Crew Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/871473" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 494th Fighter Generation Squadron, the 492nd Fighter Generation Squadron, the 495th Aircraft Maintenance Unit and the 493rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit compete in the 4th quarter Load Crew Competition at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 6, 2023. Crew members loaded munitions while being graded on speed, reliability, safety and proficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)