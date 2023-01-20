Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Conducts Live-Fire Exercise While Operating in the Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.20.2023

    Video by Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Conducts Live-Fire Exercise While Operating in the Philippine Sea

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 21:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871472
    VIRIN: 230120-N-UA460-0001
    Filename: DOD_109421738
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Conducts Live-Fire Exercise While Operating in the Philippine Sea, by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Live-Fire
    DESRON 15
    Rafael Peralta
    CTF 71

