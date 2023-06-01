MSgt Marques Bones Black History Month Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



MSgt Marques Bones, Airmen Development Advisor for the 9th Reconnaissance Wing speaks about his experiences in the military as an African American Airman and his thoughts on Black History Month. He details overcoming adversity as a junior enlisted Airman and what service means to him.

