    MSgt Marques Bones Black History Month Interview

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Courtesy Video

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    MSgt Marques Bones, Airmen Development Advisor for the 9th Reconnaissance Wing speaks about his experiences in the military as an African American Airman and his thoughts on Black History Month. He details overcoming adversity as a junior enlisted Airman and what service means to him.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 20:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 871468
    VIRIN: 230106-F-WX919-001
    Filename: DOD_109421710
    Length: 00:04:30
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Recce Town
    black history month
    Black/African American
    African American and Black History
    9th Reconnaissaince Wing

