    JBLM MLC Class 003-23 Graduation

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Video by Sgt. Christina Westover 

    I Corps

    The Master Leader Course Class 003-23 Graduated at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Henry H. Lind Academy, Jan. 24, 2023.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 19:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871467
    VIRIN: 230124-A-HS465-497
    Filename: DOD_109421662
    Length: 00:20:36
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLM MLC Class 003-23 Graduation, by SGT Christina Westover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JBLM
    Graduation
    NCOA
    NCOAGraduations
    HenryLindAcademy

