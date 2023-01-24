Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Winter Driving PSA

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Tallon Bratton 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    This video was created for the 377th Air Base Wing at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico Jan. 24, 2023. This video explains how to drive and take safety measures in hazardous road conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Tallon Bratton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 18:25
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 871465
    VIRIN: 230124-F-TU760-1001
    Filename: DOD_109421643
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    TAGS

    Kirtland Air Force Base
    377 ABW
    Big Base Bigger Mission
    Team Kirtland

