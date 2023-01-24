This video was created for the 377th Air Base Wing at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico Jan. 24, 2023. This video explains how to drive and take safety measures in hazardous road conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 18:25
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|871465
|VIRIN:
|230124-F-TU760-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109421643
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Winter Driving PSA, by A1C Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
