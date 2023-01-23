U.S. Air Force KC-135 Pegasus’ and F-35 Lightnings land at Nevatim Airbase, Jan. 23, 2023. Juniper Oak is a large-scale bilateral multi-domain military exercise aimed to enhance interoperability between U.S. and Israeli armed forces contributing to integrated regional security. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 16:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871453
|VIRIN:
|230111-F-IO515-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_109421470
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|NEVATIM AIRBASE, IL
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Juniper Oak 23 kicks off, by SSgt Kirby Turbak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
