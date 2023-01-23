Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Juniper Oak 23 kicks off

    NEVATIM AIRBASE, ISRAEL

    01.23.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force KC-135 Pegasus’ and F-35 Lightnings land at Nevatim Airbase, Jan. 23, 2023. Juniper Oak is a large-scale bilateral multi-domain military exercise aimed to enhance interoperability between U.S. and Israeli armed forces contributing to integrated regional security. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)

    Location: NEVATIM AIRBASE, IL

    1 CTCS
    Israel Defense Force
    JuniperOak2023
    JuniperOak

