Mill Creek Project History - NWW 75 Anniversary

The City of Walla Walla, which means the “place of many waters,” experienced regular flooding in the past including Mill Creek. In 1931, heavy rainfall caused Mill Creek to rise, resulting in a devastating flood. This flood prompted the Walla Walla Chamber of Commerce, to lobby the U.S. Congress for flood protection and the project was authorized by the Flood Control Act of 1938. Construction of the dam and its associated works was completed in 1942 followed by the paving of the Mill Creek Channel through the City of Walla Walla that was completed in 1948. Since its construction, the Mill Creek Project has prevented at least $300 million in potential flood damages.
Walla Walla District - Celebrating 75 years of serving the Pacific Northwest and the nation!
|01.24.2023
|01.24.2023 16:43
|Video Productions
|871449
|230124-A-LQ420-073
|DOD_109421398
|00:01:02
|WALLA WALLA, WA, US
|1
|1
