    Mill Creek Employee Spotlight: Ranger Stevens

    WALLA WALLA, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Cole 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District is celebrating is 75th Anniversary, and spotlights each project throughout the year. Natural Resource Specialist (RANGER) Merissa Stevens, talks about the unique aspects of the Mill Creek Project and why she loves being apart of USACE.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 16:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871446
    VIRIN: 230110-N-ER662-114
    Filename: DOD_109421342
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: WALLA WALLA, WA, US 

    USACE
    US Army Corps of Engineers
    NWW
    WALLA WALLA DISTRICT
    Mill Creek Project

