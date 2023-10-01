Mill Creek Employee Spotlight: Ranger Stevens

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District is celebrating is 75th Anniversary, and spotlights each project throughout the year. Natural Resource Specialist (RANGER) Merissa Stevens, talks about the unique aspects of the Mill Creek Project and why she loves being apart of USACE.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 16:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871446
|VIRIN:
|230110-N-ER662-114
|Filename:
|DOD_109421342
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|WALLA WALLA, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
