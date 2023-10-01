Mill Creek Employee Spotlight: Ranger Stevens

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District is celebrating is 75th Anniversary, and spotlights each project throughout the year. Natural Resource Specialist (RANGER) Merissa Stevens, talks about the unique aspects of the Mill Creek Project and why she loves being apart of USACE.